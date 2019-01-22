Canadians at the 2019 Oscars: ‘Bao,’ ‘Animal Behaviour’ among nominees

Several Canadians have landed Oscar nominations.

The category for best animated short includes the Pixar production Bao by Toronto-raised Domee Shi.

Also on that list is Animal Behaviour by Vancouver’s David Fine and Alison Snowden, and Weekends by Canadian-born director Trevor Jimenez.

READ MORE: Full list of the 2019 Academy Awards nominations

Meanwhile, the live action short film category has two finalists from Montreal — Jeremy Comte for Fauve and Marianne Farley for Marguerite.

Other Canadians up for the golden statuette this year include sound mixer Paul Massey for Bohemian Rhapsody and set decorator Gordon Sim for Mary Poppins Returns.

Shi is the first female director to helm a Pixar short film.

The eight-minute Bao is the story of “an empty-nesting Chinese mom (who) gets another chance at motherhood when one of her dumplings springs to life.”

READ MORE: Unpaid Fyre Fest caterer receives more than $130K in donations after documentaries air

Fine and Snowden are a husband-and-wife filmmaking team who won an Oscar in 1994 for best animated short for Bob’s Birthday.

Animal Behaviour was produced at the National Film Board of Canada and gives a comedic look at animals in a group therapy session.

Jimenez has been a story artist for more than 10 years, at companies including Disney Feature Animation and Pixar, where he currently works.

His film Weekends is set in 1980s Toronto and features hand-drawn animations.

Outside of the Canadian contigent, Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma and Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite led all films with 10 nominations each to the 91st Academy Awards, while Netflix and Marvel each scored their first best picture nomination.

The Oscars will be held on Feb. 24.