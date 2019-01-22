2019 Oscars nominations: Full list of 91st Academy Awards nominees

It’s almost that time again when the best movies of the year are honoured at the glitzy Oscars.

For the first time in Academy Awards history, there is still no host slated to emcee the upcoming ceremony. Comedian Kevin Hart was initially booked for the gig, but old homophobic tweets on his Twitter feed and the ensuing controversy caused him to resign, leaving the spot empty.

The 2019 Oscars nominations will be announced Tuesday starting at 8:20 a.m. ET/5:20 a.m. PT. Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) and Tracee Ellis Ross (Blackish) are hosting the announcement live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

Expected to lead the nominations pack are Lady Gaga hit A Star Is Born, Golden Globes heavyweight Green Book and Queen movie Bohemian Rhapsody.

The 91st Academy Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday, Feb. 24, with the red carpet show starting up at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Find the complete list of the 2018 Oscar nominees below, updated as they’re announced.

Best Picture

Best Actress

Best Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina , Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlackkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Directing

Film Editing

BlackkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Foreign Language Film

Original Score

Black Panther

BlackkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Original Song

Production Design

Visual Effects

Adapted Screenplay

Original Screenplay

Animated Feature Film

Cinematography

Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Documentary Feature

Documentary Short Subject

Makeup and Hairstyling

Animated Short Film

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Live-Action Short Film

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

