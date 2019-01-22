Entertainment
2019 Oscars nominations: Full list of 91st Academy Awards nominees

It’s almost that time again when the best movies of the year are honoured at the glitzy Oscars.

For the first time in Academy Awards history, there is still no host slated to emcee the upcoming ceremony. Comedian Kevin Hart was initially booked for the gig, but old homophobic tweets on his Twitter feed and the ensuing controversy caused him to resign, leaving the spot empty.

The 2019 Oscars nominations will be announced Tuesday starting at 8:20 a.m. ET/5:20 a.m. PT. Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) and Tracee Ellis Ross (Blackish) are hosting the announcement live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

Expected to lead the nominations pack are Lady Gaga hit A Star Is Born, Golden Globes heavyweight Green Book and Queen movie Bohemian Rhapsody.

The 91st Academy Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday, Feb. 24, with the red carpet show starting up at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Find the complete list of the 2018 Oscar nominees below, updated as they’re announced.

Best Picture

Best Actress

Best Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, Vice
Marina , Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlackkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice

Directing

Film Editing

BlackkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice

Foreign Language Film

Original Score

Black Panther
BlackkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns

Original Song

Production Design

Visual Effects

Adapted Screenplay

Original Screenplay

Animated Feature Film

Cinematography

Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots

Documentary Feature

Documentary Short Subject

Makeup and Hairstyling

Animated Short Film

Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends

Live-Action Short Film

Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin

Sound Editing

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma

Sound Mixing

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born

