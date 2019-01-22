2019 Oscars nominations: Full list of 91st Academy Awards nominees

It’s almost that time again when the best movies of the year are honoured at the glitzy Oscars.
For the first time in Academy Awards history, there is still no host slated to emcee the upcoming ceremony. Comedian Kevin Hart was initially booked for the gig, but old homophobic tweets on his Twitter feed and the ensuing controversy caused him to resign, leaving the spot empty.
The 2019 Oscars nominations will be announced Tuesday starting at 8:20 a.m. ET/5:20 a.m. PT. Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) and Tracee Ellis Ross (Blackish) are hosting the announcement live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater.
Expected to lead the nominations pack are Lady Gaga hit A Star Is Born, Golden Globes heavyweight Green Book and Queen movie Bohemian Rhapsody.
The 91st Academy Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday, Feb. 24, with the red carpet show starting up at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.
Find the complete list of the 2018 Oscar nominees below, updated as they’re announced.
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina , Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlackkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
BlackkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Black Panther
BlackkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
