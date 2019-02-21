Connor McDavid returns as Edmonton Oilers host Islanders

Connor McDavid is ready to go as the Edmonton Oilers host the New York Islanders Thursday night.

McDavid was a late scratch on Tuesday against Arizona because of an illness. He also missed practice on Wednesday.

“Just didn’t feel quite right all day,” said McDavid of Tuesday. “I was still trying to go. The other guys went out for warm-up. I tried doing a warm-up on my own. The plan was to put my gear on and go, but I just couldn’t do it.”

The Oilers held an optional morning skate Thursday morning, and head coach Ken Hitchcock wasn’t tipping his hand as to his line combinations.

“I don’t trust that (Islanders coach Barry) Trotz,” joked Hitchcock. “I’m not giving anyone anything right now. You gotta wait for the warm up. He’s a scoundrel.”

The Islanders beat the Oilers 5-2 on Saturday night. They’re the stingiest team in the NHL, allowing just 2.32 goals per game.

“They’re predictable. They keep you to the outside. Their goaltenders have both had great years,” said Hitchcock. “They’re committed to checking.”

The Oilers are 0-4-1 in their last five. They’re 0-5-1 in their last six home games.

Catch the Oilers and Islanders on 630 CHED with the Face-Off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.