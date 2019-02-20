Firearms stolen from Alberta house party recovered after ‘high-risk traffic stop’: RCMP

One man and three teens are facing charges after firearms were allegedly stolen from a home in Airdrie, Alta., during a house party earlier this month.

RCMP said the weapons were taken from a home in the community of Woodside on Saturday.

The following day, RCMP received reports of a group of people walking around the Woodside neighbourhood with a gun. The suspects left the scene in a cab that appeared to be heading to Calgary.

On Tuesday, Airdrie RCMP said they used a “high-risk traffic stop” on Stoney Trail to stop the vehicle, with the help of Calgary police.

Police took four males into custody. RCMP said they found two rifles, a rifle magazine and two laptops in a search of the taxi.

Samuel Kai Hunt, 19, of Airdrie, is charged with multiple offences including unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime. He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Airdrie provincial court on March 7.

The other three suspects have been charged but cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. They were released from custody with court appearances scheduled in March.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or contact Crime Stoppers.