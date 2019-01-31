More sexual assault charges laid against Airdrie massage therapist

An Airdrie massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting a client is facing additional charges.

RCMP began investigating Upendra Bhatt, 60, in September 2018 after a woman complained she had been touched in a sexual manner during a massage.

Bhatt, the co-owner of Blossoms Massage and Spa, was charged with sexual assault.

READ MORE: Massage therapist charged after alleged sexual assault at Airdrie spa: RCMP

On Thursday, RCMP issued a news release saying Bhatt is now facing two more charges of sexual assault in connection with incidents that allegedly occurred between 2015 and 2017.

Bhatt is scheduled to appear in court on March 7.

Anyone with information related to either incident is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or contact Crime Stoppers.