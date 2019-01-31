Crime
January 31, 2019 2:32 pm
Updated: January 31, 2019 2:38 pm

More sexual assault charges laid against Airdrie massage therapist

By Online Reporter  Global News

Upendra Bhatt is scheduled to appear in court on March 7.

File/ Global News
A A

An Airdrie massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting a client is facing additional charges.

RCMP began investigating Upendra Bhatt, 60, in September 2018 after a woman complained she had been touched in a sexual manner during a massage.

Bhatt, the co-owner of Blossoms Massage and Spa, was charged with sexual assault.

READ MORE: Massage therapist charged after alleged sexual assault at Airdrie spa: RCMP

On Thursday, RCMP issued a news release saying Bhatt is now facing two more charges of sexual assault in connection with incidents that allegedly occurred between 2015 and 2017.

Bhatt is scheduled to appear in court on March 7.

Anyone with information related to either incident is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Airdrie
Airdrie crime
Airdrie massage
Airdrie Massage therapist
Airdrie Provincial Court
Airdrie RCMP
Massage therapist
massage therapist charged
RCMP
sex assault
Sexual Assault
Sexually Assaulted
Upendra Bhatt

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.