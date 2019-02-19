N.B. man wanted on several warrants sought by police

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 29-year-old man from Saint-Quentin, N.B., who is wanted on several warrants.

New Brunswick RCMP say four warrants were issued in Woodstock provincial court for Yves Leo Paul Levesque.

Police say Levesque faces a number of charges that stem from incidents in the Perth-Andover, Plaster Rock and New Denmark areas from March and June 2018

The charges include:

two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

failing to stop for police

four counts of failing to comply with a probation order

driving an off-road vehicle in a dangerous manner

break and enter

mischief

Levesque is also facing several charges under the Off-Road Vehicle Act. Police say they’ve followed up on several leads to try and locate him but have so far been unsuccessful.

Levesque is described as five feet five inches, 145 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Yves Leo Paul Levesque is asked to contact Perth-Andover RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

