Grande Prairie man charged with murder in weekend death
A Grande Prairie man has been charged with murder in connection to a death in the northwestern Alberta city over the weekend.
Late Saturday afternoon, Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a report of an altercation near 100 Avenue and 92 Street.
Police said Pierre Quesnel, 48, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he died a short time later.
Grande Prairie resident Trevor Eldon Martineau, 31, was arrested at the scene, and on Sunday, charged with second degree murder in Quesnel’s death.
Martineau was also charged with assault causing bodily harm, theft under $5,000, and two counts of breach of probation.
RCMP said Martineau will remain in police custody until a bail hearing on March 11 in Grande Prairie Provincial Court.
