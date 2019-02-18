Crime
February 18, 2019
Updated: February 18, 2019 10:53 am

Grande Prairie man charged with murder in weekend death

A Grande Prairie man has been charged with murder in connection to a death in the northwestern Alberta city over the weekend.

Late Saturday afternoon, Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a report of an altercation near 100 Avenue and 92 Street.

READ MORE: Man, 48, dies in Grande Prairie following altercation, RCMP investigating

Police said Pierre Quesnel, 48, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he died a short time later.

Grande Prairie resident Trevor Eldon Martineau, 31, was arrested at the scene, and on Sunday, charged with second degree murder in Quesnel’s death.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating altercation, suspicious death in Grande Prairie

Martineau was also charged with assault causing bodily harm, theft under $5,000, and two counts of breach of probation.

RCMP said Martineau will remain in police custody until a bail hearing on March 11 in Grande Prairie Provincial Court.

