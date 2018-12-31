Residents of Grande Prairie neighbourhood told to stay inside over ‘possibly armed’ person in a home: RCMP

A “lone male, possibly armed and barricaded in a residence,” has prompted the RCMP to tell residents of a Grande Prairie, Alta., neighbourhood to stay inside while they respond.

On Monday morning, police said officers were at the scene of “an unfolding event on 65 Avenue in the Countryside South neighbourhood,” and asked people to stay away from the area.

However, police said “the public is not believed to be in danger.”

Traffic is currently being rerouted in the area.

