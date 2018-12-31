Residents of Grande Prairie neighbourhood told to stay inside over ‘possibly armed’ person in a home: RCMP

A “lone male, possibly armed and barricaded in a residence,” has prompted the RCMP to tell residents of a Grande Prairie, Alta., neighbourhood to stay inside while they respond.
On Monday morning, police said officers were at the scene of “an unfolding event on 65 Avenue in the Countryside South neighbourhood,” and asked people to stay away from the area.
However, police said “the public is not believed to be in danger.”
Traffic is currently being rerouted in the area.
More to come…
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.