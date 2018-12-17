RCMP seek suspect after 58-year-old man seriously hurt in Grande Prairie stabbing

Police have released surveillance video images of a Grande Prairie stabbing suspect after a 58-year-old man was seriously hurt in a weekend attack that RCMP say occurred “without obvious provocation.”

Officers were called to a stabbing in the area of 100 Street and 93 Avenue at 10:42 p.m. on Saturday night. Police said officers found the victim suffering from a “serious injury” and he was taken to hospital. They said that after watching surveillance video of the incident, they determined the suspect left the area in an unknown direction.

The RCMP used police dogs in an effort to track down the suspect but were not able to find him.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the stabbing itself is asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment at 780-830-5701 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or by contacting them online.

The suspect is described as a male but his age is unknown. Police said he has a heavy build and that on the video, he is seen to be wearing a dark coat, a plaid shirt and jeans. He was also wearing a black toque and brown boots with furry white trim.

You can view photos of the suspect in the gallery below: