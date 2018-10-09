2 teens arrested in Grande Prairie armed robbery

Two teenage boys are facing a long list of charges in connection to an armed robbery outside Grande Prairie.

RCMP said the 14- and 16-year-olds were arrested late last week in connection to the robbery that happened just south of the northern Alberta city on Sept. 29.

Police said two youth were parked on Canfor Road shortly after midnight when their vehicle was approached by a white Ford truck. Two people got out of the truck and approached the vehicle with what appeared to be firearms, RCMP said.

The suspects allegedly threatened and physically assaulted the victims before stealing their vehicle and fleeing the scene, according to police.

The victims were picked up by a passing vehicle and were taken to hospital to get treated for their injuries.

The two accused youths are facing charges that include robbery with a firearm, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, pointing a firearm and forcible confinement.