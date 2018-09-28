1 man injured in Grande Prairie shooting

A man was sent to hospital after a shooting in Grande Prairie on Thursday.

RCMP said officers responded to a shooting in the area of 92 Street and 100 Avenue of the northern Alberta city.

One man was taken to hospital by EMS with unknown injuries, and two people were arrested and are in police custody.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.

Grande Prairie RCMP and Grande Prairie general investigation section are investigating the shooting.