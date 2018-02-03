Armed and dangerous man wanted in Grande Prairie shooting: RCMP

Grande Prairie RCMP are searching for a man accused of being involved in an overnight shooting.

RCMP are looking for Dakota Jackson Grey, 22, who they believe was involved in a shooting in the northern Alberta city Saturday morning.

Grey is armed and dangerous and is not to be approached, police said.

He has a number of tattoos, including a very noticeable one on the left side of his face.

Edmonton police have also issued a warrant for Grey’s arrest for robbery.

Anyone who encounters Grey is asked to contact local police immediately.