Armed and dangerous man wanted in Grande Prairie shooting: RCMP
Grande Prairie RCMP are searching for a man accused of being involved in an overnight shooting.
RCMP are looking for Dakota Jackson Grey, 22, who they believe was involved in a shooting in the northern Alberta city Saturday morning.
READ MORE: Grande Prairie RCMP look for pickup truck after shots fired at 3 vehicles on highway
Grey is armed and dangerous and is not to be approached, police said.
He has a number of tattoos, including a very noticeable one on the left side of his face.
READ MORE: Gun fired at passing tanker truck south of Grande Prairie prompts hunt for suspect
Edmonton police have also issued a warrant for Grey’s arrest for robbery.
Anyone who encounters Grey is asked to contact local police immediately.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.