Gun fired at passing tanker truck south of Grande Prairie prompts hunt for suspect

A tanker truck driver is shaken and RCMP are looking for a suspect after a gun was fired at a passing truck in northern Alberta on Wednesday.

Grande Prairie RCMP were called at around 4 p.m. to an area about 45 kilometres south of Grande Prairie, Alta. on Highway 40. The driver of a tanker truck was travelling southbound when someone in an unknown northbound pickup truck fired at the truck.

The tanker truck suffered damage to the driver side door, but the driver was uninjured. Police said he wasn’t hauling flammable product at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.