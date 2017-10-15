Pedestrian fighting for his life after being struck by vehicle in Grande Prairie: RCMP

Police are investigating after a 32-year-old pedestrian was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Grande Prairie, Alta. overnight.

The RCMP said the incident happened just before 3 a.m. on Sunday. The victim, a man from Grande Prairie, was trying to cross 107 Avenue when he was struck by a southbound vehicle at 108 Street.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene following the collision. Police did not say what type of vehicle was involved. They added it was too early to say if any charges would be laid.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment at 780-830-5700. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.