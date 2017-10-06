Crime
October 6, 2017 12:01 am
Updated: October 6, 2017 1:14 am

Police look for pickup truck after north Edmonton hit-and-run

By Online journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Police are looking for a white pickup truck after it allegedly struck a pedestrian in north Edmonton Thursday night, leaving the victim in life-threatening condition. Sarah Kraus reports.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article originally said the driver was injured, however, police said only the pedestrian was injured. The article has been corrected.

Police are asking people to keep an eye out for a pickup truck that allegedly hit a 40-year-old man in north Edmonton and left the pedestrian fighting for his life on Thursday night.

At about 8:10 p.m., the truck left the scene after it hit the victim at 82 Street and 129 Avenue, according to police. They said the pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police are now looking for a white pickup truck with tinted windows that has “construction bars in the box.” The back of the truck had letter decals, or “backtrack” lettering on its rear.

The truck, a white 2011 Ford-F250 Superduty crew, was bearing Alberta licence plate number BDC 1081. Police said it was heavily covered in white and grey dust.

Police also released an image of the suspect vehicle but did not say where the photo was from.

Supplied by EPS

Anyone with information about the truck or its driver is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at #377 from a cellphone or at 780-423-4567.

Police said 82 Street has been blocked off between 128 Avenue and 130 Avenue while its Major Collision Investigation Unit looks into what happened.

They said the stretch of road was expected to be closed for several hours.

More to come…

