October 12, 2017 12:31 am
Updated: October 12, 2017 12:32 am

Police investigate after pedestrian hit by vehicle in west Edmonton

By Online journalist  Global News

Edmonton Police badge is seen during a police memorial parade in Ottawa Sunday September 26, 2010. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon
Part of westbound 87 Avenue was closed to traffic in west Edmonton on Wednesday night as police investigated a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Police said the pedestrian was hit somewhere between 165 Street and 169 Street but did not provide details about the victim or the severity of their injuries.

More to come…

Global News