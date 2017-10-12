Police investigate after pedestrian hit by vehicle in west Edmonton
Part of westbound 87 Avenue was closed to traffic in west Edmonton on Wednesday night as police investigated a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Police said the pedestrian was hit somewhere between 165 Street and 169 Street but did not provide details about the victim or the severity of their injuries.
