Man breaks leg after being hit by pickup truck in west Edmonton crosswalk: police

Police are investigating after a man was sent to hospital after being hit by a pickup truck in west Edmonton on Friday night.

Officers were called to 178 Street and 100 Avenue at about 7:50 p.m., police said. They believe the truck was headed south on 178 Street when it turned east and hit the pedestrian, who was in a marked crosswalk. They said the driver stayed at the scene.

According to police, the victim was rushed to hospital with a broken leg.

An investigation is ongoing and police said it’s too early to say if charges will be laid.