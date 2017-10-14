Traffic
October 14, 2017 3:47 pm

Man breaks leg after being hit by pickup truck in west Edmonton crosswalk: police

By Online journalist  Global News

Edmonton Police badge is seen during a police memorial parade in Ottawa Sunday September 26, 2010. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon
Police are investigating after a man was sent to hospital after being hit by a pickup truck in west Edmonton on Friday night.

Officers were called to 178 Street and 100 Avenue at about 7:50 p.m., police said. They believe the truck was headed south on 178 Street when it turned east and hit the pedestrian, who was in a marked crosswalk. They said the driver stayed at the scene.

According to police, the victim was rushed to hospital with a broken leg.

An investigation is ongoing and police said it’s too early to say if charges will be laid.

