3 men, 1 youth charged in connection with Grande Prairie teen’s death

Additional charges have been laid in connection with the shooting death of a teen in Grande Prairie last weekend.

Hannah Sutton, 16, was found dead Saturday morning inside a home in the area of 94 Avenue and 100 Street.

An autopsy revealed the teen died of a gunshot wound. On Thursday, police said Justice Watt-Blais, 19, was charged with second-degree murder in Sutton’s death.

READ MORE: Alberta man, 19, charged in shooting death of 16-year-old girlfriend, say Grande Prairie RCMP

On Friday, RCMP said ­Darian Chonkolay, 18, Austin Haynes, 20, David Comber, 21 and a 17-year-old were each charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder. The youth cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Sutton’s mother, Jennifer Zammit, told 630 CHED on Thursday that Watt-Blais lived with her family in Grande Prairie for a couple of years, before they moved to Fort St. John, B.C., where they currently live.

“She ended up falling in love with her brother’s best friend. He lived with us for two years, so they were close then. After we moved away and Justice left our house and went back to Grande Prairie, Hannah still had friends there.”

Zammit said her daughter would often travel back and forth to Grande Prairie to visit friends, which is what she was doing this past weekend.

All five people charged in Sutton’s death are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 3.