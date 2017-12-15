Grande Prairie man killed in 2-vehicle crash on Highway 40

The RCMP is looking into what led to a deadly crash involving a semi-truck and a pickup truck in northwestern Alberta on Thursday.

Police said officers were called to a crash on Highway 40 near Canfor Road shortly before 6:30 a.m.

They said a semi-truck was headed north on the highway when the pickup truck turned south onto the highway from Canfor Road. The semi-truck hit the pickup on the driver’s side.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 59-year-old man from Grande Prairie, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mounties said they are looking at all possible contributing factors that may have led to the crash and are investigating with the help of an RCMP collision analyst.