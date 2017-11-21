Grande Prairie RCMP seek suspect after another report of gun pointed at trucker on Highway 40

The RCMP released a composite sketch on Tuesday of a suspect wanted in connection with yet another incident of a semi-truck driver having a gun pointed at them on Highway 40 in northwestern Alberta.

Grande Prairie RCMP said they were investigating whether the latest incident is connected to shots fired at vehicles on Highway 40 last month but said they were unable to confirm if the incident is related.

Watch below: On Oct. 23, 2017, Quinn Ohler filed this report about truck drivers being on high alert in northern Alberta after a string of random shootings on Highway 40.

According to the RCMP, the latest incident occurred at 10:11 a.m. on Nov. 11. A black pickup truck pulled in front of a semi-truck. The pickup truck then approached a three-way intersection and turned onto Big Mountain Road. As the semi-truck reached the intersection, the driver noticed the pickup truck was backing up. A man got out of the driver seat of the pickup truck and grabbed “what appeared to be a long-barrel firearm from the backseat” before pointing it at the semi-truck driver. The semi-truck then went through the intersection without any shots being fired.

While police said they could not confirm the Nov. 11 incident is connected to the October shootings, the suspect vehicle in those incidents was also a black pickup truck. Police said the latest incident occurred on Highway 40, about two kilometres south of Canfor Road.

On Tuesday, police said they were looking for a suspect whom they described as a man in his early 40s who is about 6’0″ tall and weighs between 210 and 220 pounds. He has ear-length, dark, curly hair and was wearing grey sweatpants and a camouflage jacket at the time the gun was pointed at the truck driver. He was also wearing round or oval-shaped “shooting glasses.”

Anyone with information about any of the Highway 40 incidents is asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment at 780-830-5700 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or online.