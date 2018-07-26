Grande Prairie vice principal facing sexual assault charges after students’ allegations

A northern Alberta man is facing sexual assault charges after police received “three reports from female students” on June 1 that they had been inappropriately touched by their vice principal.

Grande Prairie RCMP said the incidents took place during the latter part of the 2017-18 school year. The school involved wasn’t specified by police, but they did say it is part of the Grande Prairie Public School District.

Raymond Sylvestor was arrested on June 27 and is facing sexual assault charges. The 55-year-old has been released from custody and is scheduled to be in court on Aug. 22.

RCMP did not provide the ages of the girls who came forward.

Grande Prairie RCMP are asking anyone with information to come forward.