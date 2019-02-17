Man, 48, dies in Grande Prairie following altercation, RCMP investigating

A 48-year-old man died in hospital and a 31-year-old man was arrested after an altercation in Grande Prairie on Saturday.

RCMP said emergency crews were called to a report of an altercation near 100 Avenue and 92 Street at around 5 p.m.

One man, who was suffering from serious injuries, was taken to hospital where he died a short time later.

Another man, who is 31, was arrested at the scene. He “remains in custody awaiting a judicial interim release hearing,” RCMP said in a news release.

RCMP Major Crimes North unit has taken over the investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for Feb. 20 in Edmonton.

The investigation is still in its early stages, RCMP said, and officers are expected to stay at the scene for some time. People are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone who was nearby Saturday evening or witnessed the incident is asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP.

