From prison, Bill Cosby says he’ll ‘never have remorse,’ compares himself to Gandhi and MLK Jr.

Bill Cosby has no remorse after he was convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to three to 10 years in prison.

That’s according to a statement for NBC10 that he dictated from SCI-Phoenix prison in Montgomery County, Pa., to his wife Camille, spokesman Andrew Wyatt told The Associated Press.

The statement came after that network aired an interview with Wyatt this week.

In the statement, Cosby said a “low-life district attorney” and a judge “needed me guilty now.”

He said, “my political beliefs, my actions of trying to humanize all races, genders and religions landed me in this place surrounded by barb wire fencing, a room made of steel and iron.”

Cosby went on to say that he now has a “temporary residence that resembles the quarters of some of the greatest political prisoners.”

He went on to list historical figures such as Martin Luther King, Jr., Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela.

“I stand upright as a political prisoner and I smile. The truth is strong!” he concluded.

Cosby, 81, received his sentence after being found guilty of having drugged and sexually assaulted Toronto woman Andrea Constand in 2004.

“Mr. Cosby, this has all circled back to you. The time has come,” Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill said at his September sentencing.

The entertainer was declared a “sexually violent predator,” which required him to undergo counselling every month for the remainder of his life.

He also has to report to authorities four times per year.

The designation also means he appears on a sex-offender registry that’s sent to victims, schools and neighbours.

He was also fined US$25,000.

Constand had said that Cosby invited her to his house in 2004, at a time when she was working as operations manager for the women’s basketball program at Temple University.

There, she said, he drugged and assaulted her.

She was just one of as many as 60 women who alleged that Cosby had drugged and violated them over the course of 50 years.

Neither Cosby’s wife nor his children have visited him in prison, and they’re not expected to, Wyatt said earlier this month.

“He doesn’t want to have them in that environment,” he said.

“Why put them in that position, to make it turn into some form of a circus?

Cosby’s family lives on a family estate that’s located about 32 kilometres from the prison.

Inmates of SCI-Phoenix are woken at 6 a.m.

During the day, they’re permitted to spend several hours in an exercise yard or gym; they can also spend time in a library, classroom, day room or a visiting area.

Cosby himself wakes before dawn to exercise in his cell.

With files from Chris Jancelewicz and The Associated Press