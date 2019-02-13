Special air quality statement issued for Edmonton area

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for Edmonton, Sherwood Park and St. Albert on Wednesday afternoon.

“A strong inversion has trapped air with higher urban pollution levels near the surface,” the statement reads.

As of about 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, the Air Quality Health Index said Edmonton’s air quality was sitting at a five — or moderate — risk, St. Albert was registering at a six — or moderate — risk and Sherwood Park was at a three — or low — risk.

Members of the at-risk population are recommended to consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities if experiencing symptoms, the provincial government site said.

At-risk individuals include children, people who work outside, people with lung disease, diabetes and seniors.

“Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath,” according to the Environment Canada warning.

Environment Canada says conditions are expected to improve either later Wednesday or on Thursday.

