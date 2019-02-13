Global News Morning Edmonton February 13 2019 8:36am 01:00 Alberta cold snap creates stunning images of light pillars Central Alberta photographer Darlene Tanner has captured stunning images of the vertical line of lights that appeared to be coming down from the sky, called “light pillars.” Photographer credits Alberta cold snap for stunning images of light phenomenon <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4955944/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4955944/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?