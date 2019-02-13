Another indication of the high cost of land in Metro Vancouver

No surprise — Vancouver is home to the country’s priciest vacant land, according to a new report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp.

It shows the average cost of vacant land in Vancouver, owned by a company or government organization, is $1.9 million, and that is the most expensive across the nation.

Toronto is in second place, where that same lot is valued at $900,000.

CMHC senior analyst Andrew Scott says outside of Vancouver, the average price across British Columbia is much lower.

“The average assessed value of vacant land was $300,000.”

Scott says most vacant land in the region is owned by developers.

