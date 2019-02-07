Around the Bay Road Race brews up new features for its 125th anniversary

The Around the Bay Road Race (ATB) has brewed up some added excitement as it prepares for its 125th anniversary.

ATB is partnering with Merit Brewing to offer beer samples to runners at the finish line on March 31, and with Supercrawl to provide, on course, entertainment for runners and spectators.

Race organizer Anna Lewis adds that local artist Dylan Swan’s ATB-themed paintings will be on display this spring at the Art Gallery of Hamilton.

Lewis says the free exhibit will run from March 9 to May 5, and she hopes people will come out to see Swan’s work, which she says reflects “the true essence of the race.”

Swan has painted 31 portraits depicting each kilometre of the race, as well as the starting line.

Merit Brewing co-owner Tej Sandhu says the race goes right past their location on James Street North and he calls it

“one of the most fun days for us downtown.”

Sandhu says brewing a special-edition beer for runners is their way of being part of the historic event.

Around The Bay Road Race participants have raised $3.8 million for the St. Joseph’s Healthcare Foundation over the past 15 years.

This year, the foundation is joined by a handful of other charity partners, Autism Canada, the Canadian Cancer Society, Concussion Legacy Foundation and the Bruce Trail Conservancy.

Around the Bay is an annual event during which participants run a 30-km course around Burlington Bay, or if you like, Hamilton Harbour. There is also a 5-km course, starting and ending at First Ontario Centre.

Registration is still open for those interested in either event.