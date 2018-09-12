Supercrawl returns to downtown Hamilton for 10th year

Hot on the heels of Sunday’s Canadian Country Music Awards ceremony at First Ontario Centre, Hamilton is gearing up for another busy weekend in the downtown core.

READ MORE: Supercrawl to mark 10 years in Hamilton with added day of entertainment

Supercrawl begins on Thursday, with a fourth day having been added to the lineup to mark the popular urban street festival’s 10th anniversary.

Supercrawl organizer Tim Potocic notes that the “first year was four hours, now we’re at four days.”

1 more day until #HamOnt's James St N comes alive with the sights and sounds of @supercrawl . Don't miss out on the action Sept 13-16. Info: https://t.co/mrwaPoDx0z pic.twitter.com/SdHdwP5RWo — Tourism Hamilton (@TourismHamilton) September 12, 2018

He credits their success to a range of factors including “good people, a supportive community and some great talent.”

Supercrawl is expected to attract over 200,000 people to James Street North over the next four days.

READ MORE: Supercrawl takes over downtown Hamilton

Canadian indie-rock band Broken Social Scene is the opening night headliner on the main stage at James and King streets.

Carrie Brooks-Joiner, manager of Tourism Hamilton, says the festival means “jobs and prosperity,” as visitors spend money here and support the music, hospitality and accommodation sectors.

Go to supercrawl.ca for event details.