124th edition of the Around the Bay Road Race to take over Hamilton Harbour

North America’s oldest road race hits the ground running on Sunday.

The Around the Bay Road Race starts at FirstOntario Centre with the opening horn scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

As a community partner, 900 CHML will broadcast live from the race, beginning at 9 a.m.

READ MORE: Runners battle wind in Hamilton’s Around the Bay Road Race

The 30-kilometre course follows the Hamilton Harbour into Burlington and along North Shore Boulevard back into Hamilton.

Previous winners include world-renowned marathoners and Olympians.

The race raises money in support of St. Joseph’s Healthcare.

“We’ve been a partner of the race for 14 years,” said Adam Tillich, senior events officer at St. Joseph’s Healthcare Foundation. “We’ve been able to raise $3.3 million by tapping into the corporate community, as well as hospital teams and their friends and family. Participation has really increased.”

Tillich believes the money raised this year will surpass the $500,000 raised last year.

Race director Anna Lewis says while corporate participation has been a driving force in raising funds, local community groups have stepped up, as well.

“The Hamilton fire department has submitted a group. McMaster students at the [campus] residence have submitted a group,” Lewis continued. “There are a lot of groups that want to be a part of this because they know what a signature event this is in the community. Not only do they want to participate, they also want to be spectators.”

The 30-kilometre race has a time limit of four and a half hours. People can also participate in the five-kilometre run, which begins at 9:45 a.m.

Organizers are expecting upwards of 8,900 participants this year; fewer than in previous years. Lewis believes it’s a result of more races and overall endurance competitions occurring around the globe.

READ MORE: St. Joseph’s Healthcare Foundation sets $625K Around the Bay fundraising goal

The top five finishers in the Around the Bay Road Race will receive cash prizes, with the top runner receiving $4,000. There are additional prizes for record setters, as well as top finishes within respective age groups.

The top finish in the race’s 124-year history occurred in 2010. New York City’s Alene Reta finished in one hour 32 minutes and 22 seconds. Lanni Marchant of London, Ont., set the pace for women with a time of one hour 44 minutes and 40 seconds in 2010.

The last time a local runner took the top prize was 2012. Olympian and Hamilton-native Reid Coolsaet finished in one hour 33 minutes and 21 seconds.

Road closures

York Boulevard from Plains Road West to Dundurn Street (eastbound only) 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

York Boulevard from Dundurn to Queen Street reduced to one eastbound lane; all York eastbound traffic to be detoured south on Queen, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

York Boulevard from Queen to Bay (eastbound only), 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

York Boulevard westbound traffic detoured to Hwy 403 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hwy 403 York Boulevard on-ramp, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bay Street between King Street West and York Boulevard 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rolling closures