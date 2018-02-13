St. Joseph’s Healthcare Foundation sets $625K Around the Bay fundraising goal

The 124th Around the Bay Road (ATB) race is ramping up with the announcement of an ambitious fundraising target.

Sera Filice-Armenio, president and CEO of St. Joseph’s Healthcare Foundation, says it has set a goal of raising $625,000 between ATB and the Paris to Ancaster: A Ride for Research.

Filice-Armenio says money raised will help enhance patient care in the community.

“Mental health will continue to be a priority for us,” she said.

“We want to ensure that our community has access to the best equipment and technology and so some of the funds will also be allocated to equipment, some to facility enhancement and of course research.”

The 14-year partnership between ATB and St. Joseph’s Healthcare Foundation has raised more than $3.3 million.

Around the Bay features a 30-kilometre and a five-kilometre race that attracts thousands of runner. The 30-kilometre race is the oldest road race in North America. The first was held three years before the Boston Marathon. This year’s race takes place on March 25.