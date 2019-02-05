World
February 5, 2019 4:16 pm

Dog in Montana rescued by firefighters after falling into icy river

By Online Video Producer  Global News

WATCH: Firefighters jumped into action on Monday to rescue a dog that became stranded in the icy Whitefish River, with a rescuer entering the water to help the dog back to shore.

A dog in Montana is warming up at home with its family after a fire crew rescued the pup from the icy Whitefish River on Monday.

Whitefish fire Chief Joe Page told CBS-affiliate KREM 2 that firefighters responded to the scene in the afternoon.

On arrival, one of the firefighters donned a water rescue suit and swam out to the dog while another stayed on the shore.

The dog had fallen through the ice as he was chasing a deer, Page said.

A water rescue like this is uncommon and usually happens about once a year, with such rescues often being animals, according to Page.

“A lot of times, the animals are pretty exhausted,” he said.

In a post on the Whitefish Fire Department’s Facebook page, the “B-shift” was commended for their quick work helping the dog. The fire department said the dog and “his human” were then given a ride back to their car.

The dog was then brought by its owner to the fire station on Tuesday to say thank you.

