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World

Iran, U.S. reach tentative deal to extend ceasefire, peace talks: sources

By Jonathan Landay, Steve Holland and Yomna Ehab Reuters
Posted May 28, 2026 5:10 pm
4 min read
Click to play video: '“This is not a real estate negotiation”: US-Iran peace deal remains elusive'
“This is not a real estate negotiation”: US-Iran peace deal remains elusive
Bringing together his closest advisors to try to put an end to the war in Iran that he started three months ago, U.S. President Donald Trump is firmly entrenched in his position that this conflict has brought Iran to its knees. Claiming that he’s not in a rush, the politics of this war has left the president to express an eagerness to find an exit. And Iran’s media is trying to lend an assist, saying an agreement appears to be within an arm’s length, which it says includes the withdrawal of American military forces around Iran, an end to the naval blockade, and leaving control of the Strait of Hormuz to a joint Omanian-Iranian effort. Global’s Reggie Cecchini reports.
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The United States and Iran reached an agreement on Thursday to extend their ceasefire and lift restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, sources told Reuters, though U.S. President Donald Trump has yet to approve it and Iranian state media said it had not been finalized.

According to four sources familiar with the matter, the agreement would extend the truce for another 60 days and allow traffic to flow through the strategic waterway while negotiators tackle difficult issues such as Iran’s nuclear program.

If approved by leadership in Washington and Tehran, it would amount to the biggest step towards peace since the conflict began on February 28. News of the possible agreement came after a round of tit-for-tat attacks between the two countries, the latest such incident since the ceasefire took effect in early April.

Trump has not yet approved the deal, the sources said. The White House declined to comment, and Iran has yet to comment on news of the proposed deal, which was first reported by Axios.

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Iran’s Tasnim news agency, citing a source close to the negotiating team, said the text of the agreement had not been finalized or confirmed.

The Trump administration has several times said a deal to end the fighting was close, only to have Iran dispute or downplay the claims.

Click to play video: 'Iran, U.S. give conflicting signals on peace deal'
Iran, U.S. give conflicting signals on peace deal

The deal would specify unrestricted shipping through the strait and would require the U.S. also lift its blockade of Iranian ports. The U.S. would also lift some sanctions on Iranian oil sales.

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The reports prompted oil prices to fall on hopes of a potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit route for roughly a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas supply.

Earlier, U.S. Central Command said its forces had shot down five Iranian attack drones and struck a ground control station in the port city of Bandar Abbas that was about to launch a sixth. Kuwaiti forces then intercepted a ballistic missile fired towards the country, which hosts a large U.S. base.

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The incident, while limited, highlighted the fragility of negotiations to turn the tenuous ceasefire into a lasting agreement to end the three-month-old war, which has killed thousands and upended global energy markets.

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the strikes were defensive and intended to maintain the ceasefire.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had targeted the U.S. base responsible for the Bandar Abbas attack, and that any repeat would lead to a “more decisive response,” Tasnim news agency reported.

Kuwait condemned the attack and demanded that Iran immediately halt what it called a serious escalation.

The violence, the second flare-up this week, coincided with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha celebrated across the region, where multiple countries have been caught up in the conflict.

Click to play video: 'Iran says U.S. violated ceasefire with new strikes near Hormuz'
Iran says U.S. violated ceasefire with new strikes near Hormuz

Mediator Pakistan said its foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, would meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on Friday, although the significance of his visit was unclear.

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Trump has repeatedly said an end to the war is close since mid-March, though the two sides have shown little public movement toward common ground. Iran has called for sanctions to be lifted, foreign assets to be unfrozen, and U.S. forces to be withdrawn from the region. Washington has called for Iran to dismantle its nuclear program, which Tehran says is for peaceful purposes.

Iran says any peace deal must also end U.S. ally Israel’s attacks in Lebanon, but that conflict shows no signs of flagging. Israel said it had targeted infrastructure of Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in the southern city of Tyre and had carried out a strike in the capital Beirut. Israel has displaced hundreds of thousands of people with a push deep into Lebanon in pursuit of Hezbollah. The Lebanese army said a strike had killed one of its soldiers.

WARNING TO OMAN

The U.S. warned Oman not to get involved in any effort with Iran to impose a toll in the Strait of Hormuz, and Trump on Wednesday threatened to bomb the country, despite a history of economic and military ties between the two countries.

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Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Oman’s ambassador had told him there were no plans to impose such tolls.

Oman has not mentioned the idea of joint control of the strait with Iran, with which it says it has discussed freedom of navigation. Tehran expressed solidarity with Oman after what it called “U.S. officials’ threats.”

Click to play video: 'Trump tempers expectations of Iran deal'
Trump tempers expectations of Iran deal

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