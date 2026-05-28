Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

3 people stabbed in an ‘act of terror’ at Swiss train station: authorities

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted May 28, 2026 3:58 pm
1 min read
Police tape being removed View image in full screen
Police officers remove tape following a stabbing attack at the train station in Winterthur, Switzerland, Thursday, May 28, 2026. (Claudio Thoma/Keystone via AP)
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A man stabbed and wounded three people in what authorities described as an “act of terror” at the train station in the Swiss city of Winterthur on Thursday before being arrested.

The attack took place shortly before 8:30 a.m. The suspect, who was arrested five minutes after emergency services were alerted, is a 31-year-old Swiss-Turkish dual national who lives in Winterthur, regional police chief Marius Weyermann said.

He had come to authorities’ attention in 2015 for distributing propaganda of the Islamic State group, Weyermann added. In recent days, he was taken to a psychiatric facility after calling the police emergency number and making “confused comments,” but he left on Wednesday after a doctor determined that he wasn’t dangerous.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Three Swiss men, ages 28, 43 and 52, were wounded in Thursday’s attack. The first two were discharged or were about to be released from hospitals by mid-afternoon, Weyermann said. The oldest was still hospitalized after an operation on a thigh injury.

Story continues below advertisement

Weyermann said investigators believe the man acted alone.

Mario Fehr, the Zurich region’s top security official, described the attack as “an evil act of terror.” He said the suspect was born in Switzerland and gained Swiss citizenship in 2009, and apparently had spent much of the last two years in Turkey.

Winterthur has about 123,000 residents and is located in northeastern Switzerland, near the country’s biggest city, Zurich.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices