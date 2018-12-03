Ontario firefighter jumps into frigid river to save deer from drowning

An Ontario firefighter was caught on camera recently saving a deer from a frozen river after it fell through the ice.

Video posted by Ontario Provincial Police on Dec. 1 shows the rescue, which involved two firefighters on the Vermillion River in the Sudbury, Ont., area.

Police say they attended the area after receiving a report that a deer fell through the ice. The OPP then contacted the Greater Sudbury Fire Services for assistance.

In the video, the two make their way towards the deer which is swimming back and forth while trying to get back onto solid ground.

The pair tries to reach out to the deer using a hook while on a yellow dinghy but the animal starts to swim away.

They continue to paddle the boat towards the deer before one of the firefighters jumps in to grab the animal.

After a period of time, they are able to get the deer closer to land and allow it to stand up. The deer stumbles a couple of times as the firefights wait to ensure it wouldn’t run back into the water. Instead, the animal eventually gets up and runs off into the woods.