Houston police help to get deer out of Texas home after it breaks in

Houston police dealt with an unexpected burglar last week after a deer got itself inside a home but was later guided by officers out the front door.

The “break-in” happened on Nov. 15 in Kingwood, Texas.

ABC News affiliate ABC-13 reports that Emily White, 11, heard something hitting her family’s home in the afternoon, and just before she heard a crash, saw a young deer about to break through a window.

The deer had first tried a large plate-glass window before moving on to a pair of bedroom windows where it entered, scattering glass into the bedroom.

“My sister and I ran into the backyard and stood on top of the trampoline when the deer got inside,” she said. “We were scared.”

When her mother, Michelle, got a call from her daughter, she said she couldn’t believe her ears.

Michelle asked whether a deer was really inside, and then the animal surprised her daughter even more.

“All of a sudden, it’s jumping through the windows and she started screaming and then she hung up,” Michelle told ABC.

That’s when police got a call telling them about the deer, prompting them to come and help catch the “burglar.”

Once both Michelle and police arrived, they found the deer barricaded itself in the closet, NBC-affiliate Click2Houston reports.

Using a mixture of furniture and pillows, they created a chute to help get the deer out of the home.

As the deer was led out, it slipped and skidded on the floors but eventually made it to the front door, where it ran outside and away from the home.

Gary White, Emily’s father, said he was surprised by what had happened.

“I looked and saw stories about deer getting into houses,” he told ABC. “I hadn’t really heard of that before.”

Police joked in a Facebook post that because “nothing appeared to be missing from the home, our officers let him go with a warning.”

According to ABC, the deer had appeared to cut its mouth on the broken glass, but there were no life-threatening injuries.