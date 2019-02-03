Lifestyle
February 3, 2019 1:26 pm

In pictures: Vernon kicks off a pirate themed Winter Carnival

By North Okanagan Video Journalist  Global News

Saturday's Vernon Winter Carnival parade.

Dave Drake
The annual Vernon Winter Carnival kicked off on Friday and opening weekend featured the traditional parade.

This year, many of the floats that wound their way through the streets of Vernon on Saturday were done up like pirate ships to celebrate the pirate carnival theme.

Many participants in Saturday’s Vernon Winter Carnival Parade embraced the pirate theme.

Dave Drake
Saturday’s Vernon Winter Carnival Parade

Dave Drake
Saturday’s Vernon Winter Carnival parade.

Dave Drake
Saturday’s Vernon Winter Carnival Parade.

Dave Drake

The carnival runs until February 10 and, as usual, a wide array of events are planned.

On Sunday a bird show and antique show and sale will be running all day from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Recreation Centre in Vernon.

READ MORE: Hot air balloon crashes into power lines at Vernon Winter Carnival

On Monday the “restaurant Olympics” — a contest for local restaurant staff — is on the agenda and on Tuesday events include a broomball tournament, origami making, and a pirate ship party.

