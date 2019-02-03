In pictures: Vernon kicks off a pirate themed Winter Carnival

The annual Vernon Winter Carnival kicked off on Friday and opening weekend featured the traditional parade.

This year, many of the floats that wound their way through the streets of Vernon on Saturday were done up like pirate ships to celebrate the pirate carnival theme.

The carnival runs until February 10 and, as usual, a wide array of events are planned.

On Sunday a bird show and antique show and sale will be running all day from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Recreation Centre in Vernon.

On Monday the “restaurant Olympics” — a contest for local restaurant staff — is on the agenda and on Tuesday events include a broomball tournament, origami making, and a pirate ship party.