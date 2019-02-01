Hot air balloon crashes into power lines at Vernon Winter Carnival

A hot air balloon crashed into power lines during the first flight of the Vernon Winter Carnival.

It happened at 10 a.m. on Friday morning, along Highway 97A just south of Armstrong.

RCMP say initial investigations show the balloon may have encountered an updraft of wind that forced the balloon to hit a rock face of a hill adjacent to the highway, then collide with the power lines.

Officers have made contact with the pilot and the six passengers on board the balloon at the time of the incident, Cst. Kelly Brett said in a news release. No injuries have been reported to the RCMP, and no obvious signs of damage to the power lines, however B.C. hydro has been notified.

The investigation has now been turned over to the Transportation Safety Board.