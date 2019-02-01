Vernon Winter Carnival: ambassadors crowned

The Vernon Winter Carnival is underway, launched with a decades-old tradition.

The Queen and Princess Silver Star were crowned on Thursday night in Vernon.

Queen Silver Star is Miss Kalamalka Rotary Hayley Rakos.

Princess Silver Star is Miss Vernon Silver Star Rotary Madison Barrett.

“Our lives are going to be very busy but it’s going to be a great adventure for us,” Rakos said.

The event marks the culmination of the six-month Silver Star Excellence Program, and the beginning of the Vernon Winter Carnival.

The program is open to girls between 15 and 18 who live in the North Okanagan.

It offers courses from dance to resume writing, and a chance for scholarships collectively valued at around $10,000.