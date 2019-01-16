Balloon Glow at Vernon Winter Carnival cancelled

The Vernon Winter Carnival has cancelled one of its more visually attractive events for 2019, Balloon Glow, citing extenuating circumstances.

The annual carnival is slated to take place Feb. 1-10, and Balloon Glow was scheduled to take place on opening day/evening. However, on Wednesday, the North Okanagan Hot Air Balloon Society announced the cancellation of the event.

In a press release, the Vernon Winter Carnival Society said “this decision was not arrived on lightly, but could not be prevented.”

The winter carnival also said “some factors for the cancellation include lack of resources, both monetary and manpower.”

The winter carnival also mentioned that additional requirements and costs for use of parks in Vernon, including Polson Park, has been problematic due to soft ground in the past and lack of parking.

The winter carnival added that a new location was planned, but city requirements were too expensive.

While Balloon Glow has been cancelled, hot air balloons will still be seen in the North Okanagan sky. The 28th annual Hot Air Balloon Fiesta is still on schedule, Feb. 1-3, though where and when balloons will fly will be weather dependent.

“We’re very disappointed to hear this event has been cancelled, but we are still looking forward to the hot air balloon fiesta and seeing the balloons in the sky over Vernon during the first weekend of Vernon Winter Carnival,” said Winter Carnival executive director Vicki Proulx.