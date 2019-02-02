Lakefield’s cenotaph glistens with ice sculptures part of the Polar Fest festivities

This year marks the 15th Annual Ice Sculptures competition in Lakefield. It’s all apart of Polar Fest weekend winter carnival.

It’s Michael Tuinstra’s 4th year returning to the competition. He’s carving a dragon as part of this year’s theme which is mystical forest creatures.

“The sculptures themselves are designed are ahead of time,” said Tuinstra. “Some of the sculptors do them in styrofoam. A lot of them just draw them out.”

The Cambridge-based Tuinstra says he uses a lot of power tools to get the job done within the seven-hour time frame. He began carving at 9 a.m. and has until 4 p.m. to finish.

“[We use] angle grinders and chainsaws. We even go to the extent of using an iron at times in order to freeze the ice together,” he said.

Tuinstra isn’t the only returning sculptor. Levi Caya travels from Apsley each year to take part in the ice fun. Caya says it helps break up the long winter season and brings carvers together to show off what they do best. This year he’s making an eagle with big antlers.

“It’s amazing to be able to carve a different medium. I love carving wood so doing an ice competition is definitely neat for me. I re-learn how to carve ice each year,” he said.

Children are also invited to carve, potentially setting themselves up as the competitors of the future.

“I’ve seen children come back year after year with more tools and more knowledge,” said supervisor Geri-Lynn Cajindos.

Awards are handed out at the end for best design.

“We just get prestige here. I won carvers’ choice the last couple of years and second place the last couple of years,” added Tuinstra.