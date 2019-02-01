Two cellphone technicians foil daylight grab and dash in Kelowna

Taylor Eyerley says Kelowna has a crime problem. This, after he stopped a man this week from stealing a cellphone from the small business he works at.

The attempted theft took place on Thursday at Kelowna Cell Repair on Bernard Avenue. After a brief chase, the man was quickly caught by Eyerley, with fellow employee Jamie Spencer lending a hand in the apprehension.

“A guy comes into the store; he’s asking for a phone to buy. I told him we had a phone,” Eyerley told Global news. “He wanted to hold it. I told him that we can’t do that because we just recently got robbed.

READ MORE: Calgary woman ‘devastated’ by theft of father’s ashes

“He said ‘Well, I have some cash, I really need the phone. So I said ‘Yeah.’

“You know what? He didn’t seem like a bad guy. I let him see the phone; he’s checking it out, it seems normal,” Eyerley continued. “I ask to see it back and then he bolts and then I jumped [over the counter in pursuit].”

Eyerley said the man was running towards a getaway car on Bernard, about 150 feet up the road.

“I was on his heels,” said Eyerley, adding that, at the time, he didn’t know what would happen if he managed to catch the man. “They open up the door last minute for him to get in; they stopped the car so he could get in.

“I just pushed him into the door and he went right over the door and onto the cement. I held him down.”

READ MORE: Fraud, theft among 239 charges couple face in Saskatchewan and Ontario

Seconds later, Spencer joined Eyerley in pinning the suspect, with police arriving shortly after.

Eyerley said “it was instinct” to chase the man. He also said Kelowna’s streets aren’t as safe as they seem.

“I’ve lived here for five years and I can’t even let my girlfriend go for a walk downtown by herself. The people are a little bit sketchy in the area,” said Eyerley. “I’ve had my bike stolen, (my coworker) has had his bike stolen, my girlfriend’s had her bike stolen twice.

“I’m tired of it and things aren’t getting better.”