34 charges laid in series of thefts targeting cellphone retailers: Strathmore RCMP

RCMP in Strathmore have laid 34 charges against six people relating to a series of thefts from cellphone retailers around Calgary.

According to police, the six people are alleged to have been responsible for five incidents, dating back to December.

On Dec. 27, RCMP in Okotoks responded to an assault at The Source on Southridge Drive. Three males entered the store and when spoken to by an employee, one of the males assaulted the employee. All three fled the scene.

On Jan. 17, RCMP in Strathmore were called to a Telus store for reports of cellphones being stolen. Four males entered the store, stole four cellphones and then fled on foot.

On Jan. 19, police said another theft took place in Olds. Five males entered a wireless store on 46 Street and stole display cellphones before fleeing the area.

Then on Feb. 5, High River RCMP responded to an attempted theft at Foothills Mobility on Centre Street. This time, six males attempted to force entry to the business. Unsuccessful, they fled. Later, RCMP said five males tried to get into a Bell Mobility store on 3 Avenue by kicking its glass doors. Unsuccessful, they fled to a waiting car and left the scene.

RCMP said information from witnesses helped members locate the vehicle and arrest six male suspects.

“These arrests are an excellent example of the public working with us to reduce crimes,” Strathmore RCMP Cpl. Jay Salmon said in a news release on Thursday.

“By locking the doors of these businesses, employees were able to prevent further crimes from taking place. Furthermore, information sharing between businesses and police agencies was vital in identifying and arresting these individuals. We are very grateful for the public’s assistance with these investigations,” he added.

Kareeba Joseph, 19, Rauch Bang, 19, and four male youths are facing a total of 34 offences, including theft and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence.