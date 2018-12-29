Thieves caught on camera stealing iPad Minis, cellphones from Halifax device repair store

The manager of a Halifax-based phone repair company is hoping the public will be able to help identify two men who allegedly robbed one of his stores early Saturday morning.

Security footage captured two men allegedly stealing several electronic devices at the Geebo Device Repair shop on Lady Hammond Road just before 4 a.m.

Manager Nic Merry says the thieves smashed open the commercial-grade glass door out front then kicked open an interior door.

“They were in and out in 60 seconds,” Merry told Global News.

Merry says the thieves made off with brand-new LG G5s, LG G6s and iPad Minis as well as devices that belonged to customers.

He estimates the value of the stolen items is over $5,000.

Halifax Regional Police have yet to release details on the alleged robbery, but Merry says they responded to the scene within five minutes of the alleged incident.

Merry is asking anyone with information or who may recognize the suspects in the security footage to come forward.

“Be careful if you’re out buying new devices,” he says.

“If anybody is potentially getting a smoking deal on a brand-new LG device, it’s most likely because it’s stolen out of our store.”

