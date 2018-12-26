Halifax police issue warning after rash of thefts from vehicles in Clayton Park

Halifax Regional Police have issued a warning after a rash of thefts from vehicles in the area of Clayton Park.

Police say they have recently received at least 10 reports of thefts from vehicles during the overnight hours.

READ MORE: Man facing charges after allegedly driving impaired, assaulting Halifax police officer on Christmas Eve

Officers say many of the reported incidents were in the areas of Harlington Crescent, Willett Street, Gristmill Court, Covington Way and Westridge Drive.

In most cases, police say objects were left in plain sight and doors were even left unlocked.

“Thefts from vehicles are usually crimes of opportunity. Visible items tempt would-be thieves,” said Sgt. Greg Robertson of the HRP in an email.

Police are recommending that Haligonians remove all items that appear valuable from their vehicles. If it is absolutely necessary to leave the items in the vehicle, they recommend locking them in the trunk, out of plain sight.

WATCH: Puppy returned to owners after going missing in Edmonton

If you’ve had an item stolen from your vehicle, Halifax police are asking you to report the incident by calling 902-490-5016 or by filing a report online.