Crime
December 26, 2018 8:45 am

Man facing charges after allegedly driving impaired, assaulting Halifax police officer on Christmas Eve

By Staff The Canadian Press

A Halifax-area man is facing a slew of charges for allegedly assaulting a police officer after being pulled over on Christmas Eve.

According to a release from Cpl. Andrew Joyce of the Nova Scotia RCMP, officers got a call about a van driving erratically on Waverly Road shortly before midnight.

After members of the RCMP and Halifax Regional Police pulled the male driver over, he allegedly refused a breath test, assaulted a police officer, and uttered threats.

Joyce says the man also assaulted a paramedic who attended the scene, but neither their injuries nor the officer’s injuries were serious.

After searching the vehicle, police say they found cannabis, a large amount of ammunition, and two long guns – one of which was loaded.

The 58-year-old driver will appear in court at a later date to face a number of charges, including impaired driving, flight from police, unsafe storage of a firearm, assault, and uttering threats to kill.

