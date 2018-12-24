RCMP investigating fatal collision on Cape Breton’s Cabot Trail

Officials have closed the Cabot Trail in Ingonish, N.S., as they investigate a fatal collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Police say they were called to the scene of the crash in Ingonish at 3:55 a.m. on Monday.

A 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after he was struck by a Ford F-150 as he walked along the Cabot Trail.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The section of the highway where the crash occurred remains closed as RCMP collision analysts collect evidence at the scene.

The Mounties say their investigation is ongoing.