Halifax police charge taxi driver after alleged hit-and-run

Halifax Regional Police officers have charged a taxi driver following an alleged hit-and-run that sent a pedestrian to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they responded to the collision at the intersection of Robie Street and Cogswell Street just after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said a man had been crossing Cogswell Street and was hit by a taxi as it was travelling east on Quinpool Road.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the taxi, a 33-year-old man, was arrested for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident and has since been charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

The man is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Wednesday.

Police say their investigation is ongoing but as of Monday had no update on the pedestrian.