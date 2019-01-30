3 teens charged in thefts that targeted Toronto food delivery drivers
TORONTO – Police in Toronto say three teens face charges after two food delivery workers were robbed in the city’s northwest end.
The first took place last Thursday night, when police say a 59-year-old man was accosted while making a fast-food delivery to a home in the area of Caledonia and Rogers roads.
Police say two males wearing balaclavas – one of them holding a gun – stole the man’s food, money and vehicle.
The second theft took place in the same area on Saturday night, when police say a 36-year-old man making a fast-food delivery was approached in a driveway by three males.
They say the suspects took his money, keys and debit machine, then stole his car.
Police tracked the vehicle down but the suspects allegedly drove at a police cruiser, injuring two officers.
The suspects were eventually arrested and police say a replica firearm was recovered.
Two 16-year-old youths and a 15-year-old, all from Toronto, face charges including robbery and pointing a firearm.
Police say they appeared in court on Sunday morning.
