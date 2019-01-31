Canada
January 31, 2019 9:32 am

Man critically injured, officer hurt after shooting outside Elmvale Acres mall

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

Ottawa police say a man is in hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after a shooting outside the Elmvale Acres Shopping Centre on Thursday morning.

A police officer also sustained minor injuries in the incident, which a police spokesperson described as “police operations.”

Police say they were called to the area, close to the Elmvale transit station, shortly before 8 a.m. Ottawa police spokesperson Chuck Benoit said “shots were fired” but did not specify by whom.

No other injuries have been reported, he said.

Benoit said the area is closed to the public as police investigate and officers are on scene directing traffic.

OC Transpo says the Elmvale transit station is closed until further notice.

More to come…
