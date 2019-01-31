Man critically injured, officer hurt after shooting outside Elmvale Acres mall

Ottawa police say a man is in hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after a shooting outside the Elmvale Acres Shopping Centre on Thursday morning.

A police officer also sustained minor injuries in the incident, which a police spokesperson described as “police operations.”

Police say they were called to the area, close to the Elmvale transit station, shortly before 8 a.m. Ottawa police spokesperson Chuck Benoit said “shots were fired” but did not specify by whom.

No other injuries have been reported, he said.

Benoit said the area is closed to the public as police investigate and officers are on scene directing traffic.

OC Transpo says the Elmvale transit station is closed until further notice.

More to come…

UPDATE | One person with critical injuries and one police officer with minor injuries. @OttawaPolice investigation ongoing. No further information will be released. #ottnews https://t.co/sFnRAvyqfU — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) January 31, 2019

January 31, 2019 until further notice, Elmvale station is closed, due to an ongoing police investigation. https://t.co/KjFej5HGwH — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) January 31, 2019

Elmvale station update: If unsure of where to catch your bus in the area, Transit Supervisors are on site to assist. — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) January 31, 2019