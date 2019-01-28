Crime
Second person in custody as Ottawa police investigate death of missing Inuk woman

A second person has been arrested in connection with the death of 37-year-old Susan Kuplu, who was initially thought to be a missing person, Ottawa police say.

A second person has been arrested in connection with the death of a 37-year-old Inuk woman who was initially thought to be a missing person, Ottawa police said Sunday night.

This update came the day after police charged 18-year-old Lennese Kuplu with second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body in the death of Susan Kuplu. Officers did not say how the two were related.

The Ottawa Police Service did not provide the name of the second person arrested in a brief update on Twitter on Sunday evening, only saying the individual would appear in court in Ottawa on Monday morning.

In court on Saturday, police did not give a cause of death, nor did they say what led to the indignity to a body charge.

The elder Kuplu was last seen alive two and a half weeks ago, according to police.

Ottawa police say their investigation into the alleged homicide continues.

— With files from the Canadian Press

