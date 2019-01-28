Second person in custody as Ottawa police investigate death of missing Inuk woman
A second person has been arrested in connection with the death of a 37-year-old Inuk woman who was initially thought to be a missing person, Ottawa police said Sunday night.
This update came the day after police charged 18-year-old Lennese Kuplu with second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body in the death of Susan Kuplu. Officers did not say how the two were related.
READ MORE: One person in custody in connection with alleged homicide of missing Inuk woman: Ottawa police
The Ottawa Police Service did not provide the name of the second person arrested in a brief update on Twitter on Sunday evening, only saying the individual would appear in court in Ottawa on Monday morning.
In court on Saturday, police did not give a cause of death, nor did they say what led to the indignity to a body charge.
The elder Kuplu was last seen alive two and a half weeks ago, according to police.
Ottawa police say their investigation into the alleged homicide continues.
— With files from the Canadian Press
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Editor's Picks
Beth Oloth Charitable Organization
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.